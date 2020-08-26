Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Kingston police investigating serious multi-vehicle collision on Joyceville Road

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted August 26, 2020 10:33 am
Kingston police are currently investigating a serious collision on Joyceville Road.
Kingston police are currently investigating a serious collision on Joyceville Road. Global Kingston

Kingston police have shut down a section of Joyceville Road after a serious multi-vehicle collision.

Police say the crash happened early Tuesday morning.

Read more: Unoccupied moving vehicle causes fiery crash in Kingston, police say

Few details were given about the collision, but police have shut down Joyceville Road between Middel Road and the Husky gas station.

Trending Stories

Kingston police say Highway 410 is still accessible.

The section of Joyceville Road is expected to remain closed for several hours while reconstructionists investigate the collision.

Police are asking drivers to avoid the area.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Kingston PoliceSerious collisionroad closedserious collision kingstonkingston police road closuresKingston police serious collisionroad closure kingston
Flyers
More weekly flyers