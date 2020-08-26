Kingston police investigating serious multi-vehicle collision on Joyceville Road

Send this page to someone via email

Kingston police have shut down a section of Joyceville Road after a serious multi-vehicle collision.

Police say the crash happened early Tuesday morning.

Few details were given about the collision, but police have shut down Joyceville Road between Middel Road and the Husky gas station.

Kingston police say Highway 410 is still accessible.

The section of Joyceville Road is expected to remain closed for several hours while reconstructionists investigate the collision.

Police are asking drivers to avoid the area.

