Thunderstorms, heavy rain possible for Hamilton area

Canada’s weather agency says “significant” rainfall is possible for Hamilton and the surrounding area Friday afternoon.

In a special weather statement, Environment Canada says thunderstorms approaching the area could drop 30 to 60 mm of rain Friday afternoon and into Saturday morning.

However, the agency could not confirm if the city will be in the path of the storms.

“There is still much uncertainty regarding exact locations of heavy rain and rainfall amounts,” the agency said in its statement on Friday morning.

The general forecast is calling for clouds and a risk of a thunderstorm late this afternoon with a high of 25.

More clouds and early morning thunderstorms are expected on Saturday with a high of 25.