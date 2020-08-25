Menu

Canada

1 new case of COVID-19 in the Kingston region, 3 total active cases

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted August 25, 2020 3:34 pm
KFL&A Public Health has identified a new case of COVID-19 in the Kingston region.
KFL&A Public Health has identified a new case of COVID-19 in the Kingston region. Kraig Krause / Global News

KFL&A Public Health has identified a new case of coronavirus in the Kingston region.

The public health unit says a woman in her 30s contracted the disease after recently travelling outside of the region.

Read more: Ontario reports 100 new coronavirus cases as more than 20K additional tests completed

Tuesday’s new case then brings the region’s total to 112 cases, with 109 resolved. There are now total of three active cases in the area.

The other two cases were found in a woman in her 20s who recently travelled outside of the region, and a health-care worker with a personal relationship to that woman.

On Tuesday, the province announced a 100 new cases of the virus in Ontario, with two new deaths.

