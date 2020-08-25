1 new case of COVID-19 in the Kingston region, 3 total active cases

Send this page to someone via email

KFL&A Public Health has identified a new case of coronavirus in the Kingston region.

The public health unit says a woman in her 30s contracted the disease after recently travelling outside of the region.

Tuesday’s new case then brings the region’s total to 112 cases, with 109 resolved. There are now total of three active cases in the area.

The other two cases were found in a woman in her 20s who recently travelled outside of the region, and a health-care worker with a personal relationship to that woman.

On Tuesday, the province announced a 100 new cases of the virus in Ontario, with two new deaths.

