Coronavirus: No new cases, 1 recovery reported in London-Middlesex

One person has recovered from the novel coronavirus in London and Middlesex, local health officials reported Tuesday.

The region’s total case count remains unchanged at 722, of which 633 people have recovered. Fifty-seven people have died, a tally that has remained the same since June 12.

There are at least 32 known active cases in the region, according to the health unit. Thirty of those cases are in London, while one is in Lucan Biddulph and one is in Thames Centre.

Health officials reported one new case on Monday, two cases and one recovery on Sunday and three recoveries on Saturday.

At least 668 of the region’s cases have been reported in London, while 26 have been in Strathroy-Caradoc and 12 in Middlesex Centre.

Elsewhere, seven cases have been in Thames Centre, six in North Middlesex, two in Lucan Biddulph and one in Southwest Middlesex.

The region’s seven-day average for new cases stands at 1.57 as of Tuesday. Looking back 14 days to Aug. 11, the average is 2.5.

As of Tuesday, the region’s cases per 100,000 rate stands at 142.3, while Ontario’s is 278.5.

The region’s test positivity rate stood at 0.5 per cent as of the week of Aug. 9, the most recent figures available. Ontario’s was 0.4 per cent. The health unit tested 4,643 people that week.

Health unit data shows there are currently no hospitalizations for COVID-19 in the city or county.

At least 114 people have had to be hospitalized during the pandemic, including 32 who have needed intensive care. Nearly all who have been hospitalized have been over the age of 50.

By age, people in their 20s remain the largest group of cases, accounting for 152 cases, or about 21 per cent. People in their 50s make up 109 cases, while people 80 and older account for 107 and people in their 30s 100.

For people in their 20s, 37 per cent of cases are due to close contact, 35 per cent have no known link, and 19 per cent are linked to outbreaks.

For people in their 50s, no known link is listed for 41 per cent of cases, with outbreaks accounting for 31 per cent. For people 80 and older, 84 per cent of cases are attributed to outbreaks.

At least 58 per cent of cases involve women, while 22 per cent involve health-care workers — of which 83 per cent are listed as women.

The region remains outbreak-free, according to health unit figures. At least 27 have been declared since the pandemic began, with 21 at local seniors’ facilities.

At least five cases reported this month have been linked to seniors’ homes, but none have resulted in an outbreak declaration.

Outbreaks are linked to 190 of the region’s cases and 35 of its deaths.

Ontario

Provincially, Ontario reported 100 new cases of COVID-19 and two deaths on Tuesday.

The total number of cases now stands at 41,607, which includes 2,800 deaths and 37,748 cases marked as resolved.

There were 75 cases newly marked as resolved in today’s report.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says 30 of Ontario’s 34 health regions are reporting fewer than five new cases.

She says 18 of those reported no new cases at all.

The province was able to complete 20,013 tests in the previous day.

Elgin and Oxford

One person has tested positive and three others have recovered from the novel coronavirus, officials with Southwestern Public Health (SWPH) reported on Tuesday.

The update brings the region’s total case count to 248, of which 218 people have recovered. Five have died, most recently in early July.

There are at least 25 known active cases in the region. Eleven are in Aylmer, six are in St. Thomas, five are in Bayham, two are in Woodstock and one is in East Zorra-Tavistock.

Health officials reported no change on Monday, three cases on Sunday and two cases on Saturday.

Aylmer remains the hardest-hit municipality in the health unit’s jurisdiction, reporting a total of 77 cases during the pandemic, with a case rate of 1,028 per 100,000 people — well above the region’s rate of 116.3 per 100,000.

The second hardest-hit municipality, Bayham, has a case rate of 500 per 100,000 people, while Dutton/Dunwich has seen 259.

A chart from Southwestern Public Health showing symptoms reported by confirmed cases. Southwestern Public Health

According to new health unit figures, coughing has been the most common symptom among confirmed cases at 44 per cent, followed by fever at 36 per cent, fatigue and headache at 33 per cent each and sore throat at 28 per cent.

One person is reported to be in hospital for COVID-19 and is in intensive care, the health unit says.

SWPH had received 20,649 tests as of Wednesday. The region’s test-positivity rate was 1.2 per cent.

Huron and Perth

Two cases have been reported as resolved by officials with Huron Perth Public Health (HPPH).

The number of active cases dropped from 29 to 27.

The total number of confirmed cases in the region also declined by one to 115. The health unit says the case was transferred to another health unit on Monday.

Health officials reported six cases on Monday. No update was provided over the weekend.

Further details about the region’s caseload won’t be known until the health unit concludes moving over to the province’s new case and contact management system — a process that began Aug. 13.

The health unit says 38 of the region’s cases have been in Perth County, while 32 have been in Huron County and 29 in Stratford. Six cases have been in St. Marys.

The health unit’s last update on death figures earlier this month said five deaths had been reported, with four in Stratford and one in St. Marys.

There are no active outbreaks in long-term care homes.

Testing data was not available.

Sarnia and Lambton

Four people have recovered from the novel coronavirus, officials with Lambton Public Health (LPH) reported late Monday.

The region’s total case count is unchanged at 338, of which 309 people have recovered. Twenty-five people have died, most recently in early June.

Health officials reported two new cases late Sunday and no new cases late Saturday or late Friday.

There remain at least four known, active cases in the region. Where the cases are is not known as the health unit has refused to release location information.

There are no active outbreaks in the region. At least 10 have been declared, including eight at seniors’ facilities, one at Bluewater Health and one at an unspecified workplace.

Sixteen deaths have been linked to the outbreaks, all at Landmark Village and Vision Nursing Home.

No hospitalizations have been reported in the county since late May, with Bluewater Health reporting its last COVID-19 patient was discharged June 14. A total of 58 people have been hospitalized in Lambton.

As of Monday, masks are now required in enclosed public spaces in Lambton Shores. The municipality includes Grand Bend, Ipperwash and Port Franks.

It’s just one of a handful of municipalities in the county to enact its own mask bylaw amid a lack of a Lambton-wide mandate from the region’s medical officer of health.

Early last month, Dr. Sudit Ranade said he would not recommend a countywide mask order, saying evidence and local context did not warrant one. County council agreed, and voted against implementing a mask mandate.

On Monday, Ranade said his position on the matter wasn’t likely to change soon, with council set to revisit the matter at its meeting next Tuesday, reported the Sarnia Observer.

So far, Lambton Shores, Petrolia, Point Edward and Sarnia have implemented mask bylaws.

At least 22,052 tests have been received as of late Monday, and at least 1.5 per cent of tests are coming back positive.

— With files from The Canadian Press