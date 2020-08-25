Halifax police investigating armed robbery

Send this page to someone via email

Halifax Regional Police are investigating an armed robbery at a corner store in Dartmouth on Tuesday.

Police responded to reports of a robbery at an Ultramar at 640 Windmill Rd. at 12:25 a.m.

In a press release, police say a lone man is alleged to have entered the business, pointed a firearm at the male clerk and demanded money.

The clerk was not injured.

The man then fled the scene on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Police say the man was described as between 30 and 40 years old. Approximately five foot 10 inches and was wearing a blue jacket, beige face mask and glasses.

The robbery is not believed to be related to a robbery at a McDonald’s on Nantucket Avenue earlier in the evening.

Police are asking anyone with information on the robbery to call them at 902-490-5016 or to contact Crime Stoppers.