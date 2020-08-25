Menu

Environment

Poor air quality statement issued for Calgary and other Alberta communities

By Slav Kornik Global News
Posted August 25, 2020 7:42 am
A poor air quality statement was issued for Calgary and other nearby communities, Aug. 24, 2020.
A poor air quality statement was issued for Calgary and other nearby communities, Aug. 24, 2020.

Smoke from the wildfires in British Columbia caused Environment Canada to issue a poor air quality statement for Calgary and other nearby communities Monday evening.

At around 7:30 p.m., the agency stated a cold front moving through southern Alberta was creating reduced visibility caused by smoke.

Read more: Smoke advisory extended in South Okanagan, East Kootenay

Airdrie, Cochrane, Drumheller, Canmore, Kananaskis, Okotoks and High River were among the other communities included in the advisory.

People could experience symptoms such as increased coughing, throat irritation, headaches and shortness of breath, according to the agency.

Read more: Massive Palmer wildfire south of border not expected to threaten Osoyoos, B.C.

Environment Canada noted children, seniors and those with cardiovascular or lung disease are especially at risk.

The special air quality statement ended at around 9:20 p.m.

