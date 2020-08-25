Poor air quality statement issued for Calgary and other Alberta communities

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Smoke from the wildfires in British Columbia caused Environment Canada to issue a poor air quality statement for Calgary and other nearby communities Monday evening.

At around 7:30 p.m., the agency stated a cold front moving through southern Alberta was creating reduced visibility caused by smoke.

Airdrie, Cochrane, Drumheller, Canmore, Kananaskis, Okotoks and High River were among the other communities included in the advisory.

People could experience symptoms such as increased coughing, throat irritation, headaches and shortness of breath, according to the agency.

Story continues below advertisement

Environment Canada noted children, seniors and those with cardiovascular or lung disease are especially at risk.

The special air quality statement ended at around 9:20 p.m.