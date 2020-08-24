Police searching for suspects after 3 assaulted at party in Innisfil, Ont.

South Simcoe police say they’re searching for two suspects after three people were assaulted at a party in Innisfil, Ont., during the early morning hours of Sunday.
At about 12:45 a.m., officers say they were called for a disturbance to a residence in the James Street and 25th Sideroad area.
According to police, two unknown men showed up to a party uninvited and began disrupting the gathering.
Police say the men were asked to leave, which led to a physical altercation on the street outside the residence.
One of the suspects damaged a vehicle that was parked on the street before both suspects rode away on bicycles, police say.
South Simcoe police say one person was sent to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
One suspect is described to be about 24 to 25 years old, tall but under six feet and skinny, with shoulder-length blonde hair and a chest tattoo showing through an open shirt.
The other suspect is also described to be 24 to 25 years old, tall but under six feet, skinny, with shoulder-length blonde hair, both arms tattooed and wearing grey sweatpants and possibly a black shirt.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the South Simcoe Police Service or Crime Stoppers.
