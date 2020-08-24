Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Police searching for suspects after 3 assaulted at party in Innisfil, Ont.

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted August 24, 2020 6:44 pm
According to police, two unknown men showed up to a party uninvited and began disrupting the gathering.
According to police, two unknown men showed up to a party uninvited and began disrupting the gathering. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

South Simcoe police say they’re searching for two suspects after three people were assaulted at a party in Innisfil, Ont., during the early morning hours of Sunday.

At about 12:45 a.m., officers say they were called for a disturbance to a residence in the James Street and 25th Sideroad area.

Read more: Innisfil man charged following multi-jurisdictional investigation into construction equipment thefts

According to police, two unknown men showed up to a party uninvited and began disrupting the gathering.

Police say the men were asked to leave, which led to a physical altercation on the street outside the residence.

One of the suspects damaged a vehicle that was parked on the street before both suspects rode away on bicycles, police say.

Story continues below advertisement

South Simcoe police say one person was sent to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Trending Stories

Read more: Woman reportedly thrown out of truck, taken into custody for unrelated matter

One suspect is described to be about 24 to 25 years old, tall but under six feet and skinny, with shoulder-length blonde hair and a chest tattoo showing through an open shirt.

The other suspect is also described to be 24 to 25 years old, tall but under six feet, skinny, with shoulder-length blonde hair, both arms tattooed and wearing grey sweatpants and possibly a black shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the South Simcoe Police Service or Crime Stoppers.

Simcoe Street United Church in Oshawa needs restoration funding help
Simcoe Street United Church in Oshawa needs restoration funding help

 

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
innisfilSouth Simcoe Police ServiceInnisfil newsSouth SimcoeInnisfil assaultInnisfil 24th SideroadInnisfil James Street
Flyers
More weekly flyers