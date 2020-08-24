Coronavirus: Cases remain at 103 for Peterborough area, more than 24,000 tested

Send this page to someone via email

Peterborough Public Health reported no new cases of the novel coronavirus on Monday.

That’s two straight days of no new cases after the health unit reported its 103rd case on Saturday.

There are currently four active cases of COVID-19 in the health unit’s jurisdiction of Peterborough, Peterborough County, Curve Lake First Nation and Hiawatha First Nation.

The health unit also reported 24,050 people have been tested for the virus to date.

Since pandemic was declared, two Peterborough residents died of COVID-19 complications, with both deaths occurring in April

A weekday drive-thru testing clinic — for asymptomatic individuals — continues at the Kinsmen Civic Centre in Peterborough. No appointment is necessary.

Testing for those with symptoms continues at the assessment centre at Peterborough Regional Health Centre daily. Call 705-876-5086 to book an appointment.