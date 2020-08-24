London-Middlesex has 1 new coronavirus case, Huron Perth has 6

Send this page to someone via email

The Middlesex London Health Unit is reporting one new case of the novel coronavirus on Monday.

This follows Sunday’s two new cases of COVID-19 after two days of new cases.

There are now a total of 722 cases in the region, including 632 recoveries and 57 deaths. The death count has remained unchanged since June 12.

At least 33 cases remain active in the region.

Monday’s new cases were in Thames Centre, which has seen a total of seven cases over the course of the pandemic.

The bulk of the cases reported by the MLHU have been in the City of London, which has a total of 668 cases.

The remainder of the cases was split between Strathroy-Caradoc, which has 26; Middlesex Centre with 12; North Centre with six; and one each in Lucan Biddulph and Southwest Middlesex.

The new case is a person in their 20s which makes up the largest population of positive cases in terms of age group, with 152 cases or 21 per cent.

The second-largest age population is people in their 50s with 109 cases or 15 per cent. People in their 80s follow closely behind with 107 cases.

Health-care workers account for 22.1 per cent of the region’s cases with 159.

As of Monday, the region’s rate of cases per 100,000 residents stands at 142.3, while Ontario’s is 278.5.

No COVID-19 patients are currently in hospital, according to health unit data. All cases listed as needing hospitalization during the pandemic have since been marked as resolved.

At least 114 people have had to be hospitalized due to the coronavirus, including 32 who have needed to be admitted to intensive care.

No outbreaks are currently active, but at least 27 had been declared, with 21 at local seniors’ facilities.

Five cases this month have been linked to seniors’ homes, but none has resulted in an outbreak being declared.

Ontario

Ontario reported 105 more cases of the novel coronavirus on Monday, 10 less than the day before.

In Ontario, 41,507 people have now contracted COVID-19 to date.

The death toll in the province has risen to 2,798 as one new death was reported.

As of Monday 78 people have recovered from the virus, bringing the total to 37,672.

Monday’s provincial report indicates the majority of new cases came from Toronto, Ottawa and Peel Region with the remainder of health units reporting zero to fewer than 10 new cases.

Elgin and Oxford

Southwestern Public Health (SWPH) reported zero new cases as of Monday for the region.

The region’s total case count remains 247 after three new cases were reported on Sunday.

There are currently 27 ongoing cases with 215 now recovered.

Since the pandemic started, the health unit reported that five people have died from the virus — a tally unchanged since early July.

At the time, at least 13 active cases were in Aylmer; five in Bayham; seven in St. Thomas; and two in Woodstock.

The region has reported 164 cases since the beginning of July, with 95 of those just this month. In comparison, March, April and May altogether saw 83 cases reported.

Aylmer has been hardest-hit by the recent spike and has reported a total of at least 77 cases overall since the beginning of the pandemic as of Monday.

Both St. Thomas and Bayham have reported at least 37 cases each.

There have been four outbreaks in the region, with all now resolved.

People in their 50s account for the highest number of cases at 50, which accounts for 20.2 per cent of all cases, followed by people in their 20s at 42 cases, and then people in their 60s with 33 total cases.

Huron and Perth

Huron Perth Public Health (HPPH) is reporting six new cases on Monday.

The total for the region is now at 116. There were at least 29 known active cases with three new cases now resolved.

Further details were unavailable as the health unit is continuing to move over to the province’s new case and contact management system.

In a release issued early last week, the health unit attributed a spike of cases to a workplace outbreak in Bluewater/South Huron, with many cases linked to clusters within the same households.

“These cases are also connected to a larger spread of cases across southwestern Ontario,” the health unit said.

It’s not clear if the health unit was referring to the spike in cases seen in Low German-speaking communities in the region.

There were no active outbreaks in long-term care homes.

Sarnia and Lambton

Lambton Public Health is reporting two new cases of the novel coronavirus late Sunday

This comes after the third day in a row of new cases in the region.

According to officials with Lambton Public Health (LPH), Sarnia and Lambton saw one additional recovery on Sunday, bringing the total number of recovered cases to 305.

The total number of confirmed cases is now at 338, and the death count has stayed at 25 since early June.

There are at least eight known active cases in the county. It’s not known where the cases are located as health officials have refused to release that information.

Starting Monday, masks will be mandatory in enclosed public spaces in the Municipality of Lambton Shores, which includes Grand Bend, Ipperwash, and Port Franks.

The municipal council there voted 7-2 last week to implement the bylaw, which mandates face coverings in any type of enclosed space where the public is permitted.

It’s one of three municipalities in Lambton County to enact its own mask bylaw. The others are Petrolia and Sarnia.

The region’s health unit has refrained from implementing a county-wide mask order and has instead left the matter up to each of Lambton’s 11 municipalities.

At least 22,006 tests have been received as of late Sunday.

At least 1.5 per cent of tests are coming back positive

— With files from Global News