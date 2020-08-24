Okanagan weather: dry days return without a hint of rain

Send this page to someone via email

After daytime highs fell to the mid-20s over the weekend, the mercury makes a rebound for the final week of August.

A few clouds and spotty showers slid through on Monday with one more afternoon in the mid-20s before temperatures spike as dry days settle in.

Skies clear Monday night and mostly sunny skies return on Tuesday as the valley warms into the upper 20s in the afternoon.

Skies stay mainly sunny through the day on Tuesday. SkyTracker Weather

Mostly sunny skies will stick around for the remainder of the final week of August as daytime highs continue to soar into the high 20s.

30 C is likely to be reached on Friday as the sunshine continues to finish the week with light winds sticking around all week until Saturday when they ramp back up.

Cooler air is expected to arrive for the weekend, knocking daytime highs back into the mid-20s with a chance of showers along a cold front on Saturday.

Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. SkyTracker Weather

