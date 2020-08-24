Police seize cocaine, brass knuckles and bullets while arresting Cambridge man

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police say they arrested a 43-year-old Cambridge man over the weekend, which also led to confiscating cocaine, bullets and brass knuckles.

Police say the arrest was made on Saturday near the intersection of Franklin Boulevard and Can-Amera Parkway as part of an ongoing drug investigation.

Police say they also seized cell phones, cash and about an ounce of cocaine during the arrest.

They say the arrest then led to police searching a home on Triller Avenue where they say they found another two ounces of cocaine, Oxycodone pills, brass knuckles, two .44 calibre Winchester bullets, scales, packaging and a large amount of Canadian currency.

Police say the man has been charged with several drugs and weapons-related offences.