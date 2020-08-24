Menu

Crime

Police seize cocaine, brass knuckles and bullets while arresting Cambridge man

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted August 24, 2020 2:02 pm
Waterloo Regional Police say drugs, cash and weapons were seized as part of the investigation.
Waterloo Regional Police say drugs, cash and weapons were seized as part of the investigation. @WRPSToday / Twitter

Waterloo Regional Police say they arrested a 43-year-old Cambridge man over the weekend, which also led to confiscating cocaine, bullets and brass knuckles.

Police say the arrest was made on Saturday near the intersection of Franklin Boulevard and Can-Amera Parkway as part of an ongoing drug investigation.

Read more: Warning issued after 78 Waterloo Region residents duped by Bitcoin scams in 2020

Police say they also seized cell phones, cash and about an ounce of cocaine during the arrest.

They say the arrest then led to police searching a home on Triller Avenue where they say they found another two ounces of cocaine, Oxycodone pills, brass knuckles, two .44 calibre Winchester bullets, scales, packaging and a large amount of Canadian currency.

Read more: Cambridge man charged in child pornography investigation

Police say the man has been charged with several drugs and weapons-related offences.

