B.C.’s Christie Mountain wildfire: Plans to allow Heritage Hills evacuees back home expected on Monday

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen is expected to announce re-entry plans for the Heritage Hills subdivision southeast of Penticton, B.C., on Monday, as the area remains under evacuation order.

Residents of 319 hillside properties were forced to flee their homes because of the encroaching Christie Mountain wildfire that sparked last Tuesday. One home has been destroyed so far.

Geotechnical work is underway to ensure homes, driveways and gas, power and water lines in the area are safe, the operations centre said on Monday.

“The objective is to return people as soon as possible.”

Meanwhile, the City of Penticton rescinded the evacuation alert for 3,669 properties in its southeast portion.

“In consultation with BC Wildfire and our regional partners, it’s been determined the threat caused by the Christie Mountain Wildfire has subsided,” emergency operation centre director Donny van Dyk said.

Staff are also working closely with BC Parks to protect Skaha Bluffs Provincial Park, the regional district said. Fire information officer Greg Jonuk said there was minimal fire activity overnight. The 2,035-hectare blaze north of Okanagan Falls has been classified as a smoldering surface fire, he said. Read more: Christie Mountain wildfire evacuation order could be rescinded 'in coming days:' officials 2:04 Penticton residents get reassuring news about Christie Mountain wildfire Penticton residents get reassuring news about Christie Mountain wildfire On Monday, 224 firefighters were set to work the site alongside structure protection personnel and multiple municipal fire departments.

They will continue to build on the progress made on the southwest flank of the fire and strengthen control lines, Jonuk said.

Ground crews will be supported by 15 helicopters and six water tenders.