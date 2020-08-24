Two arrested, drugs seized after stolen car recovered: London police

Send this page to someone via email

London police arrested two men and say they seized more than $23,000 worth of drugs after officers on Sunday recovered a car that had been reported stolen.

Police say a white Toyota Corolla was reported stolen on Aug. 17 from a driveway on Epworth Avenue.

On Sunday, nearly a week later, police say officers found the stolen Corolla near Dufferin Avenue and Maitland Street. Two men were inside the car at the time, according to police.

Two suspects were taken into custody with a number of items seized during their arrest, including a cell phone, $3,000 in cash, 22.2 grams of suspected crystal methamphetamine and 52.5 grams of suspected fentanyl.

Story continues below advertisement

Police value the suspected crystal methamphetamine at $2,200 while the suspected fentanyl is valued at $21,000.

A 52-year-old man and a 38-year-old man, both from London, have been jointly charged with possession of property obtained by crime, along with two counts of drug trafficking-related offences.

The two are set to appear in court on Nov. 20.

1:57 High-tech vehicle theft in Toronto’s east end caught on camera High-tech vehicle theft in Toronto’s east end caught on camera