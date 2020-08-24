Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Two arrested, drugs seized after stolen car recovered: London police

By Andrew Graham 980 CFPL
Posted August 24, 2020 11:53 am
Two men from London have been jointly charged with possession of property obtained by crime, along with two counts of drug trafficking-related offences.
Two men from London have been jointly charged with possession of property obtained by crime, along with two counts of drug trafficking-related offences. Global News

London police arrested two men and say they seized more than $23,000 worth of drugs after officers on Sunday recovered a car that had been reported stolen.

Police say a white Toyota Corolla was reported stolen on Aug. 17 from a driveway on Epworth Avenue.

Read more: St. Marys Quarry shuts down for search for missing Kitchener-Waterloo man

On Sunday, nearly a week later, police say officers found the stolen Corolla near Dufferin Avenue and Maitland Street. Two men were inside the car at the time, according to police.

Two suspects were taken into custody with a number of items seized during their arrest, including a cell phone, $3,000 in cash, 22.2 grams of suspected crystal methamphetamine and 52.5 grams of suspected fentanyl.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Police value the suspected crystal methamphetamine at $2,200 while the suspected fentanyl is valued at $21,000.

Read more: 19-year-old arrested after boat went up in flames in Port Stanley: OPP

A 52-year-old man and a 38-year-old man, both from London, have been jointly charged with possession of property obtained by crime, along with two counts of drug trafficking-related offences.

The two are set to appear in court on Nov. 20.

High-tech vehicle theft in Toronto’s east end caught on camera
High-tech vehicle theft in Toronto’s east end caught on camera
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
FentanylDrugsTheftLondon PoliceMethamphetamineStolen CarCrystal Methmaitland streetDufferin AvenueDufferin Ave.White Toyota CorollaEpworth AveEpworth AvenueRecovered stolen vehicle
Flyers
More weekly flyers