4 people displaced following house fire in Petit-de-Grat, N.S.

Four people have been displaced by a weekend blaze that caused fire, smoke and water damage to their house in Petit-de-Grat, N.S., on Isle Madame in southeast Cape Breton, according to the Canadian Red Cross.

In a statement released on Monday, the organization said the fire on Boudreauville Road was reported around 4:30 p.m. Sunday.

“Volunteers with the Canadian Red Cross have assisted a couple and their adult son and daughter with emergency lodging, purchases of clothing, food and other essentials,” the Canadian Red Cross said.

There were also no injuries reported.

