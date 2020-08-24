Menu

Fire

4 people displaced following house fire in Petit-de-Grat, N.S.

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted August 24, 2020 11:23 am
File photo.
File photo. Alexa MacLean/Global News

Four people have been displaced by a weekend blaze that caused fire, smoke and water damage to their house in Petit-de-Grat, N.S., on Isle Madame in southeast Cape Breton, according to the Canadian Red Cross.

In a statement released on Monday, the organization said the fire on Boudreauville Road was reported around 4:30 p.m. Sunday.

Family makes 'dramatic exit' to evacuate house fire in Herring Cove

“Volunteers with the Canadian Red Cross have assisted a couple and their adult son and daughter with emergency lodging, purchases of clothing, food and other essentials,” the Canadian Red Cross said.

There were also no injuries reported.

Nova ScotiaFireCape BretonCanadian Red CrossPetit-de-GratBoudreauville RoadIsle Madame
