Saskatchewan reports 3 new coronavirus cases, 14 more recoveries

Saskatchewan reported three new cases of the novel coronavirus on Sunday afternoon, bringing the provincial total to 1,600.

The new cases are located in the north central, Regina and south west zones.

The province reported 14 more recoveries on Sunday, bringing total recoveries to 1,472.

Active cases have dropped to 106. Of these active cases, 69 are in communal living settings, say health officials.

Here is a breakdown of where Saskatchewan’s active cases are:

South West: 33

North West: 24

South Central: 21

Regina: 14

Saskatoon: 6

Central West: 4

North Central: 2

Central East: 1

North East: 1

Five people remain in hospital, one of which is receiving inpatient care in Saskatoon. The other four people are in the ICU in Saskatoon.

Saskatchewan’s COVID-19 death toll remains at 22 people.

Coronavirus breakdown

Here is a breakdown of total Saskatchewan cases by age:

261 people are 19 and under

515 people are 20 to 39

492 are 40 to 59

276 people are 60 to 79

56 people are 80 and over

Females make up 51 per cent of the cases, males 49 per cent.

Officials said 823 cases are linked to community contact or mass gatherings, 232 are travel-related, 479 have no known exposure and 66 are under investigation by public health.

There have been 65 cases involving health-care workers.

Saskatchewan has completed 130,913 tests so far for the virus, up 1,260 from Saturday.

