3 hospitalized, 15-month-old in critical condition after crash on Perimeter

Three people are still in hospital after a multi-vehicle crash on the Perimeter Highway on Friday afternoon.

At around 3:10 p.m. RCMP were called to a crash on the Perimeter, west of the Ste. Anne’s Road intersection.

Investigators believe a gravel truck, travelling eastbound on the Perimeter Highway, struck an eastbound SUV as they both slowed for the approaching intersection.

The SUV spun around and entered the ditch where it rolled.

The gravel truck, entered the passing lane and collided with another SUV, which was forced onto the median and later came to a stop, as it returned back into the eastbound lane.

The gravel truck struck the median and rolled onto its passenger side where it spilled its load.

A man and woman, along with their 15-month-old child, were transported to hospital with serious injuries where both the man and woman remain in stable condition while the 15-month-old remains in critical condition.

No other injuries were reported.

This collision remains under investigation.