Saskatchewan reports 2 new coronavirus cases, 19 more recoveries

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatchewan reported two new cases of the novel coronavirus on Saturday afternoon, bringing the provincial total to 1,597.

The new cases are located in the south west and Saskatoon zones.

The province reported 19 more recoveries on Sunday, bringing total recoveries to 1,458.

Active cases have dropped to 117. Of these active cases, 76 are in communal living settings, say health officials.

Here is a breakdown of where Saskatchewan’s active cases are:

South West: 36

North West: 24

South Central: 24

Regina: 14

Saskatoon: 12

Central West: 4

Central East: 1

North Central: 1

North East: 1

There are five people in the hospital, one of which is receiving inpatient care in Saskatoon. The other four people are in the ICU in Saskatoon.

Story continues below advertisement

1:37 Saskatchewan economy shows growth amid pandemic Saskatchewan economy shows growth amid pandemic

Saskatchewan’s COVID-19 death toll remains at 22 people.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Coronavirus breakdown

Here is a breakdown of total Saskatchewan cases by age:

261 people are 19 and under

514 people are 20 to 39

491 are 40 to 59

275 people are 60 to 79

56 people are 80 and over

Females make up 51 per cent of the cases, males 49 per cent.

Officials said 823 cases are linked to community contact or mass gatherings, 231 are travel-related, 479 have no known exposure and 64 are under investigation by public health.

Read more: Nearly all Saskatchewan school divisions to require masks without being forced

Story continues below advertisement

There have been 65 cases involving health-care workers.

Saskatchewan has completed 129,653 tests so far for the virus, up 1,757 from Friday.

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out. In situations where you can’t keep a safe distance from others, public health officials recommend the use of a non-medical face mask or covering to prevent spreading the respiratory droplets that can carry the virus. In some provinces and municipalities across the country, masks or face coverings are now mandatory in indoor public spaces.

Story continues below advertisement

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, click here.