Ontario’s police watchdog investigating man’s fatal fall from Toronto apartment balcony

Ontario’s police watchdog is investigating after a 66-year-old man fell from a Toronto apartment building on Friday.
According to a statement issued by the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) Friday night, Toronto police were called to the building on Outlook Avenue, east of Jane Street and south of Eglinton Avenue West, at around 4:30 p.m. with a report a man was hanging off of a ninth-floor apartment balcony.
Toronto police said in a post on Twitter before 5 p.m. that officers were “negotiating with a person in crisis.”
SIU officials said officers saw the man hanging from the balcony railing, went to a neighbouring apartment unit’s balcony and tried to talk with the man.
The statement said the man fell from the balcony a short time later. He was taken to a hospital and was pronounced dead.
The SIU is an independent agency that investigates the conduct of officers responding to calls that have resulted in death, serious injury, or alleged sexual assault.
