Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Canada

Ontario’s police watchdog investigating man’s fatal fall from Toronto apartment balcony

By Nick Westoll Global News
The Special Investigations Unit headquarters in Mississauga.
The Special Investigations Unit headquarters in Mississauga. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Ontario’s police watchdog is investigating after a 66-year-old man fell from a Toronto apartment building on Friday.

According to a statement issued by the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) Friday night, Toronto police were called to the building on Outlook Avenue, east of Jane Street and south of Eglinton Avenue West, at around 4:30 p.m. with a report a man was hanging off of a ninth-floor apartment balcony.

Read more: A closer look at Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit, how it operates, and the data it collects

Toronto police said in a post on Twitter before 5 p.m. that officers were “negotiating with a person in crisis.”

SIU officials said officers saw the man hanging from the balcony railing, went to a neighbouring apartment unit’s balcony and tried to talk with the man.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Community needs better system to respond to those in crisis, Toronto police board member says

The statement said the man fell from the balcony a short time later. He was taken to a hospital and was pronounced dead.

The SIU is an independent agency that investigates the conduct of officers responding to calls that have resulted in death, serious injury, or alleged sexual assault.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Toronto PoliceSIUSpecial Investigations UnitSIU Toronto policeToronto police SIUToronto police mental health call
Flyers
More weekly flyers