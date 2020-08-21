Active coronavirus cases drop to 134 in Saskatchewan

Send this page to someone via email

The Saskatchewan government gave their daily update on new coronavirus cases in the province Friday.

Health officials said there were six new cases, with the overall total for the province growing to 1,595 since the first case was reported in March. They added that one previously counted case from Aug. 10 has been removed due to it being deemed a non-Saskatchewan resident.

According to a press release, there are two new COVID-19 cases in the northwest and southwest zones, while the others are in the northeast and Saskatoon zones.

There are currently 134 active cases in the province, health officials said. Active cases are total cases less recoveries and deaths.

This is the lowest active cases have been in Saskatchewan since July 19, when there were 129.

As of Friday, government officials said the total number of cases identified to date in “communal living settings” is 601. They added data provided previously was not intended to be a cumulative number and cases on-colony were not reported separately until an outbreak was declared in the RM of Maple Creek on June 18.

All five current hospitalizations in the province are in Saskatoon — one is receiving inpatient care and four are in intensive care.

Twenty more people have recovered, bringing total recoveries to 1,439.

There have been 22 COVID-19-related deaths in Saskatchewan.

Health officials said 1,272 COVID-19 tests were performed in Saskatchewan on Thursday.

To date, over 127,895 tests have been carried out in the province.

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out. In situations where you can’t keep a safe distance from others, public health officials recommend the use of a non-medical face mask or covering to prevent spreading the respiratory droplets that can carry the virus. In some provinces and municipalities across the country, masks or face coverings are now mandatory in indoor public spaces.

