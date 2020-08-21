Menu

Crime

Orillia OPP investigate overnight trespassing incident

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted August 21, 2020 1:40 pm
At about 10:45 p.m. Wednesday, a resident called police about a suspicious person who appeared to be looking into their window.
Local OPP say they’re investigating a trespassing incident that took place overnight on Brewery Lane in Orillia, Ont.

At about 10:45 p.m. Wednesday, a resident called police about a suspicious person who appeared to be looking into their window.

Police say the suspect fled on a bicycle toward the Forest Avenue and bicycle trail area.

The suspect is described to be a man in his 50s and about six feet tall with a slim build, short white hair, a brown baseball hat on backwards, a black T-shirt, blue jeans and an older style, dark-coloured cruiser or road bike that’s potentially damaged.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Orillia OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

