Peterborough man charged with mischief after hate symbols drawn on city signs: police

A Peterborough man has been charged with mischief in an incident early Friday that police are calling a hate crime.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, shortly after midnight, officers were flagged down by a citizen in the area of George and Hunter streets who reported that an unknown man was allegedly drawing hate symbols on city signs.

Around 12:17 a.m. officers located the suspect walking north on George Street.

Nicholas Peter Bachlow, 21, of no fixed address, was charged with mischief under $5,000.

“This incident has been deemed a hate crime,” police said.

Police did not indicate what symbols were on the signs.

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Sept. 22.

“The Peterborough Police Service continues to track both hate crimes as well as hate incidents, incidents that may not meet the criminal threshold for charges but could support stronger sentencing down the road,” police said.

“We encourage the public to report both hate crimes and hate incidents to us and we will continue to work with our partners to ensure our communities are safe places where everyone feels welcome,” the police added.