Loaded handgun, cocaine and fentanyl seized during traffic stop in Lindsay: police

Four people face charges after police in Lindsay, Ont., seized a loaded handgun and drugs seized during a traffic stop early Friday.

The City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service says just before 1 a.m., officers attempted to stop a vehicle for not having insurance.

Police allege the vehicle failed to stop and officers were eventually able to block the vehicle in and stop it a short distance away.

The driver was arrested for failing to stop for police.

Police say a further investigation of the vehicle and the four occupants located 28 grams of suspected cocaine (street value of $2,800) along with 19 grams of suspected fentanyl (street value of $7,600) and a loaded, semi-automatic handgun.

All four occupants were arrested.

Gavin Bryant, 28, and Johnathan Young, 36, both of Lindsay, along with Jordan Nichols, 27, of Kingston and Reymon Duncan-Jones, 22, of Mississauga were each charged with:

Two counts of possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – cocaine and other opioids (fentanyl)

Careless use of firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition

Breach of a firearms regulation – storing a firearm or restricted firearm

Possession of a prohibited device or ammunition for a dangerous purpose

Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

Unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm

Unauthorized possession of a weapon

Unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized

Unauthorized possession of a weapon knowing its possession is unauthorized

Possession of a loaded prohibited or restricted firearm

Being an occupant of motor vehicle knowing there was a prohibited or restricted weapon

Nicholas is also charged with two counts of breach of probation, one count of breach of recognizance and two counts of possessing a firearm or ammunition contrary to a prohibition order.

Young is also charged with two counts of breach of probation, one count of breach of a release order and five counts of possession of a firearm or ammunition contrary to a prohibition order.

Duncan-Jones is also charged with breach of probation and several driving infractions.

