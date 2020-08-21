Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Loaded handgun, cocaine and fentanyl seized during traffic stop in Lindsay: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted August 21, 2020 12:30 pm
Police in Lindsay arrested four people following a traffic stop early Friday.
Police in Lindsay arrested four people following a traffic stop early Friday. Global News Peterborough file

Four people face charges after police in Lindsay, Ont., seized a loaded handgun and drugs seized during a traffic stop early Friday.

The City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service says just before 1 a.m., officers attempted to stop a vehicle for not having insurance.

Police allege the vehicle failed to stop and officers were eventually able to block the vehicle in and stop it a short distance away.

Read more: Man charged with counselling to commit murder in City of Kawartha Lakes, police say

The driver was arrested for failing to stop for police.

Police say a further investigation of the vehicle and the four occupants located 28 grams of suspected cocaine (street value of $2,800) along with 19 grams of suspected fentanyl (street value of $7,600) and a loaded, semi-automatic handgun.

Story continues below advertisement

All four occupants were arrested.

Gavin Bryant, 28, and Johnathan Young, 36, both of Lindsay, along with Jordan Nichols, 27, of Kingston and Reymon Duncan-Jones, 22, of Mississauga were each charged with:

Trending Stories
  • Two counts of possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – cocaine and other opioids (fentanyl)
  • Careless use of firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition
  • Breach of a firearms regulation – storing a firearm or restricted firearm
  • Possession of a prohibited device or ammunition for a dangerous purpose
  • Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose
  • Unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm
  • Unauthorized possession of a weapon
  • Unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized
  • Unauthorized possession of a weapon knowing its possession is unauthorized
  • Possession of a loaded prohibited or restricted firearm
  • Being an occupant of motor vehicle knowing there was a prohibited or restricted weapon

Nicholas is also charged with two counts of breach of probation, one count of breach of recognizance and two counts of possessing a firearm or ammunition contrary to a prohibition order.

Young is also charged with two counts of breach of probation, one count of breach of a release order and five counts of possession of a firearm or ammunition contrary to a prohibition order.

Duncan-Jones is also charged with breach of probation and several driving infractions.

Story continues below advertisement
Opioid deaths on the rise in Peterborough area during pandemic
Opioid deaths on the rise in Peterborough area during pandemic
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
FentanylCocaineDrug BustCity of Kawartha LakesKawartha LakesOpioidFirearmTraffic StopLindsay crimeLindsay PoliceLoaded Firearm
Flyers
More weekly flyers