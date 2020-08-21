Man charged with counselling to commit murder in City of Kawartha Lakes: police

Send this page to someone via email

A man has been charge following an investigation into alleged threats in the City of Kawartha Lakes.

According to the City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service, earlier this month its criminal investigation branch launched an investigation into alleged threats made by a man.

As a result of the investigation, officers arrested a suspect on Thursday.

The man was charged with two counts of counselling to commit murder.

He was held in custody pending a bail hearing in court in Lindsay, police said.

Police say the name of the accused is not being released in order to protect the identity of the alleged victim.

