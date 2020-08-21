1 new case of coronavirus in Leeds, Grenville, Lanark region

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario’s Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit has recorded its first case of coronavirus in more than a month.

The case, found in the Grenville, Prescott region, is a member of the community, rather than a health-care worker or at a health-care facility. This is the region’s first positive case since July 11.

That person is not in hospital, according to public health’s most recent surveillance report.

Public health has yet to identify the age, gender and mode of transmission for this most recent case.

In total, the region spanning the area between Kingston and Ottawa has recorded 357 COVID-19 cases, with 304 recoveries and 52 fatalities.

