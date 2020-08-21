Menu

Canada

1 new case of coronavirus in Leeds, Grenville, Lanark region

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted August 21, 2020 11:37 am
The Leeds. Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit is recording its first case of COVID-19 in over a month. Submitted

Ontario’s Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit has recorded its first case of coronavirus in more than a month.

The case, found in the Grenville, Prescott region, is a member of the community, rather than a health-care worker or at a health-care facility. This is the region’s first positive case since July 11.

Read more: Mandatory masks, face coverings ordered in Leeds, Grenville, Lanark region

That person is not in hospital, according to public health’s most recent surveillance report. 

Public health has yet to identify the age, gender and mode of transmission for this most recent case.

In total, the region spanning the area between Kingston and Ottawa has recorded 357 COVID-19 cases, with 304 recoveries and 52 fatalities.

Coronavirus: Ontario government, unions butting heads over back-to-school plan
Coronavirus: Ontario government, unions butting heads over back-to-school plan
