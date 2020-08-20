Menu

No injuries reported after tanker explodes east of Edmonton

By Caley Ramsay Global News
Posted August 20, 2020 4:01 pm
Emergency crews were called to a tanker explosion at the Median Industrial Park in Sherwood Park, Alta., Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020.
Strathcona County fire officials say no one was injured when an explosion occurred in an industrial park east of Edmonton Thursday afternoon.

Just before 12:15 p.m., two EMS and three fire crews from Strathcona County were called to reports of an explosion at the Median Industrial Park, in the area of Liberty Road and Range Road 232 in Sherwood Park.

Deputy fire chief Devin Capcara said a man was welding under a semi trailer that had an enclosed tanker on it when the tanker exploded. The man was not injured, nor was another person who was in the area at the time, Capcara said.

No major damage was reported other than to the tanker and surrounding area.

The explosion appeared to have been felt into northeast Edmonton, with several people taking to social media to ask if anyone else felt the blast.

Crews from Edmonton were also called in to assist but were stood down before arriving on scene, Capcara said.

RCMP and Occupational Health and Safety are now investigating.

Sherwood Park, Edmonton explosion, Sherwood Park Explosion, Industrial explosion, tanker explosion, Liberty Road, Median Industrial Park, Sherwood Park tanker explosion
