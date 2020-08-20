Menu

Crime

Heavy police presence along Bethune and Stewart streets in Peterborough

By Greg Davis Global News
A heavy police presence in the area of Bethune Street in Peterborough on Thursday afternoon.
A heavy police presence in the area of Bethune Street in Peterborough on Thursday afternoon. Paul DInsdale/Global News Peterborough

Peterborough police have closed off access to a downtown neighbourhood on Thursday afternoon.

Officers brandishing assault weapons have closed off the area of Bethune, Dalhousie and Stewart streets.

Police have surrounded a home along Stewart Street after responding to a “disturbance call.”

Read more: Ontario Power confirms donation of light-armoured vehicle to Peterborough police

A prisoner transport van was at the scene but left.

“Please avoid the area of Stewart and Dalhousie as there is an active police investigation going on,” police issued in a tweet at 3:20 p.m.

Story continues below advertisement

More to come.

 

