Heavy police presence along Bethune and Stewart streets in Peterborough

Peterborough police have closed off access to a downtown neighbourhood on Thursday afternoon.
Officers brandishing assault weapons have closed off the area of Bethune, Dalhousie and Stewart streets.
Police have surrounded a home along Stewart Street after responding to a “disturbance call.”
A prisoner transport van was at the scene but left.
“Please avoid the area of Stewart and Dalhousie as there is an active police investigation going on,” police issued in a tweet at 3:20 p.m.
More to come.
