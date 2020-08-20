Heavy police presence along Bethune and Stewart streets in Peterborough

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Peterborough police have closed off access to a downtown neighbourhood on Thursday afternoon.

Officers brandishing assault weapons have closed off the area of Bethune, Dalhousie and Stewart streets.

Police have surrounded a home along Stewart Street after responding to a “disturbance call.”

A prisoner transport van was at the scene but left.

“Please avoid the area of Stewart and Dalhousie as there is an active police investigation going on,” police issued in a tweet at 3:20 p.m.

A heavy police presence in the area of Bethune Street in Peterborough on Thursday afternoon. Paul Dinsdale/Global News

A heavy police presence in the area of Bethune Street in Peterborough on Thursday afternoon. Paul Dinsdale/Global News

TRAFFIC: @PtboPolice have a section of Bethune Street blocked off for an ongoing situation #ptbonews pic.twitter.com/eG1AiPdp1B — Harrison Perkins (@HaPerkins) August 20, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

More to come.