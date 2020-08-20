Menu

Canada

1 new coronavirus case identified Aug. 20, 2 total active cases in KFL&A

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
KFL&A Public Health has identified a new case of COVID-19 in the Kingston region.
KFL&A Public Health has identified a new case of COVID-19 in the Kingston region. Kraig Krause / Global News

KFL&A Public Health has identified one more active case of the novel coronavirus in the region.

Public health says a woman in her 20s tested positive for the virus and contracted the disease after travelling.

Read more: Health-care worker tests positive for COVID-19 in Kingston region

The case is linked to the new case identified in a health-care worker on Wednesday, who caught the disease through close contact. Public health says the two people know each other personally, and that the disease was not caught while the health-care worker was at work.

Public health has not identified where the health-care worker is employed for privacy reasons.

The region’s COVID-19 total is now 111 with two cases.

All other cases were deemed resolved on Aug. 7.

CoronavirusPublic healthKFLA Public HealthCoronavirus kingstonCovid 19 kingstonKingston CoronavirusKingston covid-19New CasePublic Health Kingston
