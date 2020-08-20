City expands Calgary Eats program, brings pop-up markets to new locations

Send this page to someone via email

The city is looking to improve residents’ access to healthy food options amid the COVID-19 pandemic with the expansion of the Calgary Eats program.

As part of its food action plan, the city has partnered with local farms, food growers and food distributors to bring a variety of pop-up markets to new locations this year.

“Bringing pop-up food markets into community hubs provides Calgarians with another option for purchasing fresh cabbage, tomatoes, beets and other produce,” food systems planner for the city, Kristi Peters, said.

“It also provides our vendors with more opportunities to sell their produce.”

The program began in 2017 and worked to bring fresh food products to select CTrain stations for Calgarians to purchase.

This year, the program has expanded to now encompass three CTrain stations and eight community hubs across the city, including Central Memorial Park and the Winston Heights Community Association Hall.

Officials said the expansion of the program will help benefit Calgarians who don’t feel comfortable shopping at large stores during the ongoing pandemic.

“During the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s been a challenge for some Calgarians to access affordable food,” said Lourdes Juan, co-founder of Fresh Routes, who has a pop-up mobile food market as part of the program.

“We have stops around the city, including Sunalta LRT Station, Murray Copot Arena and Bowness Community Association, each week.

“We’re able to bring fresh produce to those who may have trouble accessing food for a variety of reasons.” Tweet This

The markets also provide additional exposure for producers in the city.

“Being able to sell Calgarians delicious, locally grown food in their neighbourhoods has been a great opportunity for us,” owner of Broxburn Farm, Paul Dejonge, said.

City officials said all market vendors are required to follow guidelines laid out by Alberta Health Services for farmers and public markets, and those visiting pop-up sites are also asked to follow social distancing protocols.

As part of the program, the pop-up markets will be running every Tuesday through Saturday at select locations across the city until Oct. 12.

For a full schedule and list of market locations, click here.