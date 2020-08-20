Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Man suffers serious injuries in downtown Guelph assault: police

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted August 20, 2020 10:36 am
Guelph police say a man suffered serious injuries.
Guelph police say a man suffered serious injuries. Matt Carty / File / Global News

Guelph police say a 57-year-old man suffered serious injuries following a reported assault in downtown Guelph early Wednesday.

Emergency crews were called to an apartment building on Carden Street at around 4 a.m.

Police said they found the victim with serious injuries. He was taken to Guelph General Hospital, but provided no update on his condition.

Trending Stories

Read more: 70-year-old man struck and killed by vehicle in downtown Guelph, police say

Guelph police did not comment on any arrests.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the lead investigators at 519-824-1212 ext. 7336.

Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or through its website.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
AssaultGuelphGuelph PoliceGuelph crimeSerious Injuriesdowntown guelphdowntown guelph crimeGuelph police assaultCarden Street GuelphGuelph police Carden StreetGuelph Carden Street assault
Flyers
More weekly flyers