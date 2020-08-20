Man suffers serious injuries in downtown Guelph assault: police

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph police say a 57-year-old man suffered serious injuries following a reported assault in downtown Guelph early Wednesday.

Emergency crews were called to an apartment building on Carden Street at around 4 a.m.

Police said they found the victim with serious injuries. He was taken to Guelph General Hospital, but provided no update on his condition.

Guelph police did not comment on any arrests.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the lead investigators at 519-824-1212 ext. 7336.

Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or through its website.

Story continues below advertisement