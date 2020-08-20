Menu

Crime

Peterborough man charged with sexual assault after incident outside restaurant: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted August 20, 2020 9:34 am
peterborough-police2
A Peterborough man has been charged with sexual assault following an incident outside a restaurant. Peterborough Police Service

A Peterborough man has been arrested and charged with sexual assault following an incident outside a restaurant on Wednesday.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 12:30 p.m., the man and a woman — who are acquaintances — were in a George Street North restaurant parking lot with other acquaintances.

Read more: Peterborough police chief credits women with intervening during sexual assault in Jackson Park

It’s alleged that the man sexually assaulted the victim. The incident was reported to police and officers investigated.

James Edward Brown, 49, of Stewart Street, was arrested and charged with sexual assault.

He was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Thursday.

Kawartha Sexual Assault Centre seeing an increase in calls since the COVID-19 pandemic
Kawartha Sexual Assault Centre seeing an increase in calls since the COVID-19 pandemic

 

