Peterborough man charged with sexual assault after incident outside restaurant: police

A Peterborough man has been arrested and charged with sexual assault following an incident outside a restaurant on Wednesday.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 12:30 p.m., the man and a woman — who are acquaintances — were in a George Street North restaurant parking lot with other acquaintances.

It’s alleged that the man sexually assaulted the victim. The incident was reported to police and officers investigated.

James Edward Brown, 49, of Stewart Street, was arrested and charged with sexual assault.

He was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Thursday.

