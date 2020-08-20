Menu

Canada

Party leaders are refining their messaging as New Brunswick campaign enters day 3

By Staff The Canadian Press
Nursing home union leader hopes to grab seniors’ vote in Saint John riding
Complaints about conditions for staff and residents at long-term care homes are commonplace. However, a prominent union leader will now be running for one of the major parties, as they try to capture the seniors vote in Saint John Lancaster.. Silas Brown has more.

Party leaders are beginning to define themselves to voters as New Brunswick’s election campaign enters its third day.

Progressive Conservative Leader Blaine Higgs is positioning himself as consistent and trustworthy, and as someone focused on making New Brunswickers more prosperous.

Read more: Day 2 of New Brunswick election campaign shifts to economic development

Higgs takes his campaign to Bouctouche Thursday, on the coast of the Northumberland Strait.

Liberal Leader Kevin Vickers is trying to make the case that he can negotiate real gains for the province with the Liberals in Ottawa as opposed to Higgs, who he says picks useless fights with the federal government.

Liberal Gerry Lowe not re-offering in Saint John Harbour
Vickers is in Grand Falls today, located by the border with Maine.

On Wednesday, Higgs and Vickers talked economic development while Green leader David Coon promised more funding for public transit, and Kris Austin of the People’s Alliance said he’ll extend car registrations to three years instead of one.

Read more: All our New Brunswick election 2020 coverage

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 20, 2020.

Blaine Higgs David Coon New Brunswick Election Kris Austin People's Alliance Kevin Vickers New Brunswick Liberal Party New Brunswick Election 2020 People's Alliance of New Brunswick New Brunswick Green Party New Brunswick Progressive Conservative
