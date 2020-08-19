4 charged in Guelph cocaine trafficking bust: police

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph police say four people have been charged as part of a drug trafficking ring that was operating out of a residential complex in the West Willow Woods neighbourhood.

Officers carried out a search warrant on Tuesday at a unit in the area of Imperial Road and Speedvale Avenue.

Police said they seized 8.67 grams of powder cocaine and 14.3 grams of crack cocaine, along with $4,155 in cash.

The drugs seized are worth about $2,300, according to police.

Police arrested two men from Kitchener, an 18-year-old and a 25-year-old. Also arrested was a 17-year-old male from Kitchener and a 55-year-old man from Guelph.

Guelph police did not identify them but all four suspects have been charged with possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking.

They have been released from custody on conditions and have court appearances scheduled for later this year.

