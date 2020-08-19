Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Woman without vital signs after being run over in parking lot of Oshawa grocery store: police

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted August 19, 2020 4:22 pm
Officers said a female senior was run over by a vehicle, though police didn't provide the victim's age. The driver remained at the scene.
Officers said a female senior was run over by a vehicle, though police didn't provide the victim's age. The driver remained at the scene. Jasmine Pazzano / Global News File

Durham Regional Police say a woman is without vital signs after she was run over by a vehicle in the parking lot of a grocery store in Oshawa.

Police said they were called to the No Frills at Simcoe and Beatrice streets shortly after 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Officers said a female senior was run over by a vehicle, though police didn’t provide the victim’s age. The driver remained at the scene.

Police are asking people to avoid the area as officers investigate what transpired.

Trending Stories

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
OshawaDurham Regional PoliceDurhamPedestrian StruckDurham PoliceOshawa CollisionSimcoe and Beatrice streets
Flyers
More weekly flyers