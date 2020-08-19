Woman without vital signs after being run over in parking lot of Oshawa grocery store: police

Durham Regional Police say a woman is without vital signs after she was run over by a vehicle in the parking lot of a grocery store in Oshawa.
Police said they were called to the No Frills at Simcoe and Beatrice streets shortly after 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
Officers said a female senior was run over by a vehicle, though police didn’t provide the victim’s age. The driver remained at the scene.
Police are asking people to avoid the area as officers investigate what transpired.
