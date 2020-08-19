Woman without vital signs after being run over in parking lot of Oshawa grocery store: police

Send this page to someone via email

Durham Regional Police say a woman is without vital signs after she was run over by a vehicle in the parking lot of a grocery store in Oshawa.

Police said they were called to the No Frills at Simcoe and Beatrice streets shortly after 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Officers said a female senior was run over by a vehicle, though police didn’t provide the victim’s age. The driver remained at the scene.

Police are asking people to avoid the area as officers investigate what transpired.

Female senior run over by a vehicle in the parking lot of No Frills at Simcoe/Beatrice in Oshawa. She is Vital Signs Absent at the scene. Driver remains at scene and the investigation is underway. Please avoid this area. — Durham Regional Police (@DRPS) August 19, 2020

