Human remains found on Winnipeg river bank are of suspect in domestic homicide: police

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police say human remains found earlier this month on a bank of the Red River are of a man who was wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for manslaughter.

Police say the partial remains were found in the area of the 600 block of Henderson Highway on the evening of Aug. 7.

Read more: Husband of Winnipeg homicide victim wanted in her death

They say investigators determined the remains are of 42-year-old Wayne Leslie Melnychuk, who they allege entered the river on his own on or about April 12.

The day before, police say 34-year-old Julie Racette was sent to hospital with undisclosed injuries and died.

On August 7, the WPS responded to the 600 block of Henderson Highway after human remains were found on the riverbank. It has been determined that the remains belong to Melnychuk and he likely entered the Red River on his own accord on or about April 12. https://t.co/3AYSK6G6BS — Winnipeg Police (@wpgpolice) August 19, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

They say an autopsy concluded that she was the victim of a homicide, the city’s 13th of 2020.

Police haven’t released details about what they believe led to Racette’s killing or said how exactly she died.

A Canada-wide warrant for Melnychuk was issued on April 20, describing him as a suspect in a domestic homicide.

3:15 Manitoba RCMP announce two additional murder charges in Portage homicide tied to Winnipeg arson Manitoba RCMP announce two additional murder charges in Portage homicide tied to Winnipeg arson