Human remains found on Winnipeg river bank are of suspect in domestic homicide: police

Winnipeg police say human remains found earlier this month on a bank of the Red River are of a man who was wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for manslaughter.
Police say the partial remains were found in the area of the 600 block of Henderson Highway on the evening of Aug. 7.
They say investigators determined the remains are of 42-year-old Wayne Leslie Melnychuk, who they allege entered the river on his own on or about April 12.
The day before, police say 34-year-old Julie Racette was sent to hospital with undisclosed injuries and died.
They say an autopsy concluded that she was the victim of a homicide, the city’s 13th of 2020.
Police haven’t released details about what they believe led to Racette’s killing or said how exactly she died.
A Canada-wide warrant for Melnychuk was issued on April 20, describing him as a suspect in a domestic homicide.
