Peterborough marina extending season to Thanksgiving Day

After initially planning to end the season five weeks earlier than usual, the Peterborough Marina’s operating season will be extended until Thanksgiving Day as usual.

On Wednesday, the City of Peterborough announced that the marina’s season will conclude on Thanksgiving Day (Oct. 12) after the initial plans were to close the season on Labour Day (Sept. 7) due to an expected decrease in boating traffic, staffing requirements and costs related to COVID-19.

The marina didn’t open until June 12 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The city says boaters with mooring space at the marina signed agreements that specified the marina would be closing on Labour Day but the city had committed to review the operating situation as the season progressed to determine whether the closing date could be shifted to Thanksgiving weekend.

City councillor Don Vassiliadis says the marina is a key economic generator with boaters stopping to shop at businesses.

“As regional tourism becomes more important during this period, operating the marina on the Trent-Severn Waterway supports our local economy in a safe and responsible manner,” said Vassiliadis, chairman of city council’s economic development portfolio.

Local and regional boaters are making use of this recreational facility in the centre of Peterborough, said Coun. Lesley Parnell, chairperson of council’s arenas, parks and recreation portfolio.

“We’ve been taking a phased, cautious approach to reopening our community’s recreation facilities to the public,” she said. “We reopened the marina for a shortened season to begin with to gauge interest and to manage the new operating conditions. I’m thrilled that we’re now able to keep the marina open until its typical closing day this year.”

