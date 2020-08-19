Waterloo Catholic school board to stick with current mask plan for now

Send this page to someone via email

The Waterloo Catholic District School Board (WCDSB) says it is currently planning to follow provincial guidelines for masks in elementary school, although that could change, according to a spokesperson.

“The school board’s current policy in kindergarten to Grade 3 is that masks are strongly encouraged to be worn, but not mandatory,” WCDSB chief managing officer John Shewchuk told Global News.

“There is, however, a board meeting next Monday evening and it is possible that masks might arise as a point of discussion.”

Current provincial guidelines require students in grades 4 and up to wear masks but the Waterloo Region District School Board (WRDSB) approved a motion Tuesday night that made masks mandatory for all students, including those in kindergarten to Grade 3.

The motion includes exceptions for those who are unable to wear masks.

“Staff will work with and approach compliance among younger students with compassion and a focus on education. There will be no disciplinary action for students having difficulty complying,” the WRDSB said in a statement.

The province told Global News local boards were free to decide on a mask policy that best suited local needs.