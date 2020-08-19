Menu

Canada

Waterloo Catholic school board to stick with current mask plan for now

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted August 19, 2020 3:08 pm
How long will children be wearing masks at school? A doctor breaks it down

The Waterloo Catholic District School Board (WCDSB) says it is currently planning to follow provincial guidelines for masks in elementary school, although that could change, according to a spokesperson.

“The school board’s current policy in kindergarten to Grade 3 is that masks are strongly encouraged to be worn, but not mandatory,” WCDSB chief managing officer John Shewchuk told Global News.

Waterloo public school board makes masks mandatory for all students

“There is, however, a board meeting next Monday evening and it is possible that masks might arise as a point of discussion.”

Answering your questions about wearing masks

Current provincial guidelines require students in grades 4 and up to wear masks but the Waterloo Region District School Board (WRDSB) approved a motion Tuesday night that made masks mandatory for all students, including those in kindergarten to Grade 3.

The motion includes exceptions for those who are unable to wear masks.

Premier Doug Ford accuses Ontario teachers' unions of 'playing politics'

“Staff will work with and approach compliance among younger students with compassion and a focus on education. There will be no disciplinary action for students having difficulty complying,” the WRDSB said in a statement.

The province told Global News local boards were free to decide on a mask policy that best suited local needs.

