Coronavirus: 1 new case in Northumberland County, 4 new resolved cases for HKPRDHU

Send this page to someone via email

The Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit reports one new case of the novel coronavirus in Northumberland County on Wednesday.

Northumberland County’s case count is now at 29 with 28 of them resolved — two more since Monday’s update. Two of the cases required hospitalized care.

Cases in the City of Kawartha Lakes remain unchanged at 177. There was one more resolved case to increase the total to 157. Eleven cases required hospitalized care.

All 15 cases in Haliburton County are now resolved with one new resolved case reported Wednesday. One of the cases required hospitalized care.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Of the health unit’s 220 cases overall, 200 are deemed resolved — which is approximately 91 per cent of cases.

Story continues below advertisement

Current high-risk contacts (defined as asymptomatic individuals who are known to have been in contact with a confirmed or probable case) are as follows:

Four in the City of Kawartha Lakes (down seven since Monday)

One in Haliburton County (down one since Monday

Seven in Northumberland County (up three since Monday)

Since the pandemic was declared in March, 32 residents in the health unit’s jurisdiction have died of COVID-19 complications — all in the City of Kawartha Lakes. Twenty-eight of the deaths were associated with an outbreak at Pinecrest Nursing Home in Bobcaygeon.