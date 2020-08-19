Huron County OPP investigate fatal crash west of Harriston

Send this page to someone via email

Huron County OPP say officers are on the scene of a two-vehicle crash west of Harriston that has resulted in one death.

The crash happened around 6:30 a.m. on Wednesday at Harriston Road (Huron County #87) near Howick-Minto Townline.

Police say two pickup trucks collided head-on.

Police say one driver was sent to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, while the other driver died at the scene.

Huron County OPP have identified the deceased as Brandon Cox, 24, of Clifford, Ont.

Members of the West Region OPP Traffic Incident Management & Enforcement Team are assisting with the collision investigation.

OPP have closed Harriston Road (Huron County #87) between Malcolm Line and School Road #7 on Tuesday. They are asking drivers to take an alternate route.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact Huron OPP at 519-482-1677 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.