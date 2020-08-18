2nd straight day with 1 new coronavirus case in Saskatchewan

Send this page to someone via email

The Saskatchewan government on Tuesday reported a second consecutive day with only one new coronavirus case.

The overall provincial total is now at 1,582 since the first case was reported in March.

According to the daily update, the new case is located in the Saskatoon zone.

Eight people are currently in hospital — four are receiving inpatient care and four are in intensive care.

Sixteen more people have recovered, bringing total recoveries to 1,403.

There are currently 157 active cases in the province, health officials said. Active cases are total cases less recoveries and deaths.

Health officials said investigations completed thus far have found that 107 of 157 active cases are in “communal living settings.”

There have been 22 COVID-19-related deaths in Saskatchewan.

Health officials said 931 COVID-19 tests were performed on Monday in Saskatchewan.

To date, nearly 124,220 tests have been carried out in the province.

