Police seek suspect vehicle involved in drive-by shooting on Hamilton mountain

Investigators have released surveillance images of a “vehicle of interest” as they try to identify who was behind a drive-by shooting on the Hamilton mountain over the weekend.

Shortly after 6 p.m. on Sunday, police say a “dark-coloured” Audi sedan was seen driving past a home on Elgar Avenue, in the area of Garth Street and Mohawk Road.

Someone inside the vehicle fired “multiple shots” at a group of people gathered outside the residence before fleeing the scene, according to police.

No one was injured.

A short while later, the vehicle was spotted driving erratically in the area of Scenic Drive and Garth Street, with another sighting of the sedan heading the wrong way on Park Street South from Herkimer Street.

Police say the car — which was reported stolen before the shooting — is a 2010 Blue Audi A4, four-door sedan, with the licence plate CKHY 362.

Detectives are asking people in the areas where the vehicle was seen to check their security cameras from Sunday evening for any suspicious activity.

Although the investigation is ongoing, police believe it was a targeted incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Const. Tracey Constable at 905-546-8965, Det. Sgt. Marco DelConte at 905-546-3851 or anonymously contact Crime Stoppers online or by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).