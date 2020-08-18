Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement

Police seek suspect vehicle involved in drive-by shooting on Hamilton mountain

By Lisa Polewski 900 CHML
Posted August 18, 2020 4:20 pm
Police are asking the public to check their security cameras for sightings of a "vehicle of interest" that is believed to have been involved in a drive-by shooting on the Hamilton mountain.
Police are asking the public to check their security cameras for sightings of a "vehicle of interest" that is believed to have been involved in a drive-by shooting on the Hamilton mountain. Hamilton Police Service

Investigators have released surveillance images of a “vehicle of interest” as they try to identify who was behind a drive-by shooting on the Hamilton mountain over the weekend.

Shortly after 6 p.m. on Sunday, police say a “dark-coloured” Audi sedan was seen driving past a home on Elgar Avenue, in the area of Garth Street and Mohawk Road.

Someone inside the vehicle fired “multiple shots” at a group of people gathered outside the residence before fleeing the scene, according to police.

No one was injured.

Read more: Shots fired in residential neighbourhood on Hamilton central mountain: police

A short while later, the vehicle was spotted driving erratically in the area of Scenic Drive and Garth Street, with another sighting of the sedan heading the wrong way on Park Street South from Herkimer Street.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Police say the car — which was reported stolen before the shooting — is a 2010 Blue Audi A4, four-door sedan, with the licence plate CKHY 362.

Detectives are asking people in the areas where the vehicle was seen to check their security cameras from Sunday evening for any suspicious activity.

Although the investigation is ongoing, police believe it was a targeted incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Const. Tracey Constable at 905-546-8965, Det. Sgt. Marco DelConte at 905-546-3851 or anonymously contact Crime Stoppers online or by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeHamiltonHamilton PoliceHamilton ShootingPark Streetgarth streetherkimer streetScenic Drivehamilton shots firedelgar avenuehamilton drive-by shooting
Flyers
More weekly flyers