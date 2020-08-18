Air ambulance called after serious crash on Hwy. 401 southwest of London, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

One person has been airlifted to hospital with serious injuries following a crash Tuesday afternoon on Highway 401 between Union and Iona roads, southwest of London, Ont.

Provincial police first tweeted about the crash just before 1 p.m. on Tuesday and soon after announced that the westbound lanes of the highway had been completely closed.

Based on photos provided by police, it appears as though the crash involved an SUV and a van.

Elgin County OPP confirmed that “one male” has been taken to hospital by Ornge air ambulance with “serious injuries” but police did not say which vehicle the male was in.

Police have not provided any additional information about those involved, nor did police provide a timeline for when the roadway is expected to reopen.

The investigation is ongoing.

#ElginOPP are currently on scene at a serious collision. The W/B lanes of HWY 401 are closed between Union and Iona Rd. One male has been transported to hospital by Air Ornge with serious injuries. Expect delays and avoid the area if possible. #payattention #slowdown pic.twitter.com/OUR9LcstNh — OPP West Region (@OPP_WR) August 18, 2020