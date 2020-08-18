P.E.I. reports three new COVID-19 cases involving essential workers

Send this page to someone via email

Prince Edward Island is reporting three new cases of COVID-19.

Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison said Tuesday the new cluster involves three essential workers.

READ MORE: Nova Scotia reports no new COVID-19 cases Tuesday

Morrison says the two men in their 30s and one in his 40s are from the same industry and are not health care workers, but she did not give details.

She says the new infections are not connected to five cases announced last week and are not related to the Canadian Premier Soccer League, which is conducting a tournament on the Island.

Morrison says the three individuals travelled to P.E.I. on Aug. 5 and have been self-isolating since then.

She is warning anyone who travelled on Air Canada flight 626 from Toronto to Halifax on Aug. 5 that they may have been exposed to COVID-19 and should monitor themselves for symptoms of the virus.