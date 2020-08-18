New Brunswick reports no new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, 13 active cases remain

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick is reporting no new cases of coronavirus on Tuesday, with active cases dropping to 13 from 15.

On Monday, physical distancing regulations in public areas with seating, such as theatres or arenas, have been lowered to a minimum of one metre with the continuous use of masks.

READ MORE: New Brunswick reports no new COVID-19 cases; updates rules on social distancing

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Health officials still recommend good handwashing practices, sanitizing touched surfaces, and wearing non-medical masks in public indoor spaces.

To date, the province has confirmed 186 cases of COVID-19 and has completed 57,246 tests.

There are no COVID-19 patients in the hospital, according to the province.

1:48 COVID-19 contact tracing app 2metre launched COVID-19 contact tracing app 2metre launched

Story continues below advertisement