Coronavirus: 2 new cases in London-Middlesex, 13 in Huron-Perth, 7 in Elgin-Oxford

Two people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, officials with the Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) reported Tuesday.

The new cases bring the region’s total case count to 711, of which 625 people have recovered. Fifty-seven people have died, most recently on June 12.

There are at least 29 active cases.

Both of Tuesday’s new cases were reported in London. They involve a person in their 20s whose source of infection is listed as no known link, and a person in their 40s who became infected through close contact with a confirmed case.

One of the cases is listed as involving a staff member at a local retirement home. However, the case has not prompted an outbreak declaration. Neither case is listed by the health unit as involving health-care workers.

The health unit reported two new cases on Monday and 12 over the weekend, all on Saturday and all in London. Seven of the cases involved people aged 19 or under.

The region’s seven-day average for new cases stands at 3.42 as of Tuesday, an increase largely due to the weekend cases. Looking back 14 days to Aug. 4, the average is 2.28.

According to the health unit, the region’s test positivity rate for the week of Aug. 2 stood at 0.1 per cent. The figures are the most recent available. Ontario’s was 0.4 per cent.

The health unit tested 3,884 people that week, figures show.

As of this week, the region’s case per 100,000 rate stands at 140.1, while Ontario’s is 274.1.

London has reported a vast majority of the region’s cases — at least 659.

Elsewhere, 26 cases have been reported in Strathroy-Caradoc, 12 in Middlesex Centre, six each in North Middlesex and Thames Centre, and one each in Lucan Biddulph and Southwest Middlesex.

Health unit data shows all of the region’s current active cases are in London.

Outbreaks remain unchanged from the day before. There have been at least 27 outbreaks declared in London and Middlesex since the start of the pandemic, none of them currently active.

At least 21 of those outbreaks have been at long-term care and retirement homes, linked to 188 cases and 35 deaths.

Of those, 106 cases have involved residents and 82 staff.

The facilities have accounted for fewer cases in recent months. Only three cases this month have been linked to seniors’ homes. None of the cases prompted an outbreak declaration.

Among age groups, people in their 20s account for the most cases at 150, or about 21 per cent.

People in their 50s and people 80 and above both each account for 107 cases, or 15 per cent of cases each.

Hospitalizations remain low or non-existent. LHSC reports inpatients with COVID-19 number five or fewer.

St. Joseph’s Health Care London reported no such patients in its care as of Tuesday.

At least 114 people have had to be hospitalized due to the coronavirus, including 32 who have needed to be admitted to intensive care.

Ontario

Provincially, Ontario reported 125 new cases of COVID-19 and four deaths on Tuesday.

The total number of cases now stands at 40,870, which includes 2,793 deaths and 37,126 cases marked as resolved.

The province also reported 90 new resolved cases.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says the “uptick” in cases is due to increases in Peel Region, Toronto and Windsor-Essex.

Elliott also said 27 of Ontario’s 34 public health regions reported five or fewer cases, while 16 reported no new cases.

The province was able to complete 23,067 tests in the previous day.

Elgin and Oxford

Seven people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus and four people have recovered, officials with Southwestern Public Health (SWPH) announced Tuesday.

The update brings the region’s total case count to 235, of which 195 people have recovered. Five people have also died due to the virus, most recently in early July.

There are at least 35 known active cases of the virus in the region, including 15 in Aylmer and eight in St. Thomas. Elsewhere, six cases are active in Bayham, while five are in Tillsonburg and one in Woodstock.

The health unit reported no new cases on Monday.

The region has continued to see a steady increase in the number of new coronavirus cases over the last several weeks. At least 152 cases have been reported by the health unit since the beginning of July.

At least 83 cases have been reported just this month — the same as were reported in March, April and May combined.

The town of Aylmer remains the hardest-hit municipality in SWPH’s jurisdiction, reporting a total of 71 cases overall, equal to a case rate of 947.7 per 100,000 people.

In comparison, St. Thomas, which has reported a total of 37 cases, has a case rate of 95.1 per 100,000.

According to SWPH figures, one person was listed as being in critical care as of Sunday, the most recent data available.

SWPH has received 20,420 tests to date, with 258 pending results and a test-positivity rate of 1.2 per cent.

Huron and Perth

Thirteen new cases were reported Tuesday by officials with Huron Perth Public Health.

Details about the cases are limited, as the health unit is in the midst of moving over to the province’s new case and contact management system.

The number of active cases now stands at 26. The health unit reported six new cases on Monday.

In a release, the health unit said the cases Monday and Tuesday are linked to a workplace outbreak in Bluewater/South Huron, with many being clusters within the same households.

“These cases are also connected to a larger spread of cases across southwestern Ontario,” the health unit said, adding that all cases were isolating at home.

“Over the weekend, HPPH case and contact management determined that there were multiple symptomatic people in households and that increased testing was required,” the health unit said in a statement.

“HPPH thanks Huron County EMS and the Stratford General Hospital Emergency Department for their quick response and aid in performing this increased testing over the weekend.”

The health unit is expected to begin reporting more detailed case figures later this week.

Sarnia and Lambton

Three people have recovered from the novel coronavirus, officials with Lambton Public Health (LPH) reported late Monday.

The total number of cases reported remains unchanged at 336, of which now 298 people have recovered. Twenty-five people have died, most recently in early June.

There are currently at least 13 known active cases in the county. The locations of the active cases are not known, as the health unit has refused to release that information.

The health unit reported four new cases late Sunday.

There are currently no active outbreaks in the region. The last outbreak to be declared was at an unspecified workplace in the county. Four cases were linked to the outbreak, which was resolved over the weekend.

A total of 10 outbreaks have been reported since the pandemic began, linked to 109 cases and 16 deaths. All of the deaths, and nearly all of the cases, are the result of two outbreaks at Landmark Village and Vision Nursing Home.

No COVID-19 patients are being treated at Bluewater Health as of Monday. The hospital system hasn’t treated a COVID-19 patient since June 14, according to officials.

The county still has no widespread mask mandate. Sarnia and Petrolia have mask bylaws in place, and Lambton Shores will discuss implementing such a bylaw Tuesday.

The region’s medical officer of health in July announced he would not issue any Lambton-wide mask mandates, telling members of county council at the time that “evidence and local context” did not support it.

As of late Monday, at least 20,889 tests had been conducted in the county. The region’s per cent positivity rate stands at 1.6 per cent.

— With files from The Canadian Press