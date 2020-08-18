Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Motorcyclist in life-threatening condition after collision in Mississauga

By Jessica Patton Global News
Posted August 18, 2020 10:33 am
Peel Regional Police have laid charges against a doctor after a camera was found in a women's employee washroom.
Peel Regional Police have laid charges against a doctor after a camera was found in a women's employee washroom. Francis Vachon / File / The Canadian Press

Peel police say a man is in life-threatening condition after a collision between a motorcyle and another vehicle Tuesday morning.

Emergency services were called to the area of Brittania Road West and McLaughlin Road with reports of a collision just after 8 :30 a.m.

A motorcyclist was transported to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition.

The other vehicle involved remain on scene, police said.

Investigators said road closures are in effect.

Trending Stories

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
peel policeMcLaughlin RoadBritannia Road WestMississuaga CollisionPeel Collision
Flyers
More weekly flyers