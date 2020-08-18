Motorcyclist in life-threatening condition after collision in Mississauga

Send this page to someone via email

Peel police say a man is in life-threatening condition after a collision between a motorcyle and another vehicle Tuesday morning.

Emergency services were called to the area of Brittania Road West and McLaughlin Road with reports of a collision just after 8 :30 a.m.

A motorcyclist was transported to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition.

The other vehicle involved remain on scene, police said.

Investigators said road closures are in effect.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

UPDATE:

– Motorcyclist remains in life-threatening condition

– Major Collision Bureau has taken carriage of this investigation

– Witnesses or anyone with information is asked to call them or provide information to Crime Stoppers. — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) August 18, 2020

