Two new coronavirus cases reported in Simcoe Muskoka, local total at 671

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit reported two new cases of the novel coronavirus since Friday, bringing the local total number of cases to 671, including 37 deaths.

Of the health unit’s total number of cases, 93 per cent — or 624 — have recovered. Two people remain in hospital, while 23 per cent are related to local institutional outbreaks.

There have been 17 total coronavirus outbreaks in the Simcoe Muskoka region, with nine at long-term care facilities, three at workplaces, four at retirement homes and one at a group home.

On Monday, Ontario reported 99 new coronavirus cases, bringing the provincial total up to 40,745, including 2,789 deaths.

