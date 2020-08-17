Menu

Health

Two new coronavirus cases reported in Simcoe Muskoka, local total at 671

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Two Ontario researchers say they are using nasal swabs, collected for clinical diagnoses of COVID-19, to explore alternate additional infection pathways for the virus and different patient responses to infection.
Two Ontario researchers say they are using nasal swabs, collected for clinical diagnoses of COVID-19, to explore alternate additional infection pathways for the virus and different patient responses to infection. Paul Chiasson / The Canadian Press

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit reported two new cases of the novel coronavirus since Friday, bringing the local total number of cases to 671, including 37 deaths.

Of the health unit’s total number of cases, 93 per cent — or 624 — have recovered. Two people remain in hospital, while 23 per cent are related to local institutional outbreaks.

Read more: Ontario reports 99 new coronavirus cases; most public health units report no new cases

There have been 17 total coronavirus outbreaks in the Simcoe Muskoka region, with nine at long-term care facilities, three at workplaces, four at retirement homes and one at a group home.

On Monday, Ontario reported 99 new coronavirus cases, bringing the provincial total up to 40,745, including 2,789 deaths.

Coronavirus: Ontario says it will be ‘flexible’ when it comes to reopening schools
