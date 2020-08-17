Coronavirus: 2 new cases in Northumberland County

Send this page to someone via email

The Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit reports two new cases of the novel coronavirus in Northumberland County on Monday.

Northumberland County’s case count is now at 28 with 26 of them resolved. Two of the cases required hospitalized care.

Cases in the City of Kawartha Lakes remain unchanged at 177 with 156 of them resolved. Eleven cases required hospitalized care.

Haliburton County’s case total remains at 15 with 14 resolved cases. One of the cases required hospitalized care.

Of the health unit’s 220 cases overall, 196 are deemed resolved — which is approximately 89 per cent of cases.

Current high-risk contacts (defined as asymptomatic individuals who are known to have been in contact with a confirmed or probable case) are as follows:

11 in the City of Kawartha Lakes (unchanged since Friday)

Two in Haliburton County (unchanged since Friday)

Four in Northumberland County (unchanged since Friday)

Since the pandemic was declared in March, 32 residents in the health unit’s jurisdiction have died of COVID-19 complications — all in the City of Kawartha Lakes. Twenty-eight of the deaths were associated with an outbreak at Pinecrest Nursing Home in Bobcaygeon.