Only 1 new coronavirus case in Saskatchewan, lowest in nearly 6 weeks

Send this page to someone via email

The Saskatchewan government gave an update on new coronavirus cases in the province on Monday.

Health officials said there was one new case in the daily update, with the overall total for the province up slightly to 1,581 since the first case was reported in March.

The new case is located in the south-west zone, according to a press release.

Health officials said investigations completed thus far have found that 113 of 172 active cases are in “communal living settings.”

New cases haven’t been this low since July 7. On July 22, Saskatchewan reported its highest number of new coronavirus cases in a single day with 60.

Story continues below advertisement

Eight people are currently in hospital — four are receiving inpatient care and four are in intensive care.

Twenty-two more people have recovered, bringing total recoveries to 1,387.

There are currently 172 active cases in the province, health officials said. Active cases are total cases less recoveries and deaths.

There have been 22 COVID-19-related deaths in Saskatchewan.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

On Aug. 16, 1,043 COVID-19 tests were performed in Saskatchewan.

To date, nearly 123,290 tests have been carried out in the province.

2:50 Provincial back-to-school plans face backlash from teachers Provincial back-to-school plans face backlash from teachers

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Story continues below advertisement

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out. In situations where you can’t keep a safe distance from others, public health officials recommend the use of a non-medical face mask or covering to prevent spreading the respiratory droplets that can carry the virus. In some provinces and municipalities across the country, masks or face coverings are now mandatory in indoor public spaces.

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, click here.

Story continues below advertisement