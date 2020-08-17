2 suspects sought after alcohol stolen from Selwyn Township business: OPP

Peterborough County OPP are looking for two suspects following the reported theft of alcohol from a business in Selwyn Township on Sunday night.
Around 7 p.m. police were called to investigate a theft from a Lindsay Road business after a bottle of Crown Royal Whiskey and four bottles of Hennessy Cognac were reported stolen. The value of the theft is estimated at $110.
Two suspects were caught on video surveillance, according to police. Images were released to the media on Monday afternoon.
Read more: Peterborough police officer stabbed during confrontation following East City theft, police say
The male suspect is described as having brown hair with a receding hairline and wearing a light grey T-shirt with a yellow Mactar Paving logo, camouflage shorts and sunglasses.
The female suspect is described as wearing a black long-sleeved shirt, jeans and a black hat.
Anyone with information on this case can contact the Peterborough County OPP at 705-742-0401, the non-emergency line (888) 310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.
Comments