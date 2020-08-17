Menu

Canada

Nova Scotia reports 1 new coronavirus case on Monday

By Karla Renic Global News
Posted August 17, 2020 1:59 pm
There are now 1,007 resolved cases and there have been 64 deaths in the province resulting from COVID-19 complications.
Nova Scotia health officials are reporting one new case of the coronavirus on Monday and four active cases in the province.

Province says the new case is related to one of the confirmed cases reported last week, which was travel-related.

To date, Nova Scotia has confirmed 1,075 cases of COVID-19.

There are now 1,007 resolved cases and there have been 64 deaths in the province resulting from COVID-19 complications.

N.S. implementing mandatory masks for Grade 4 to Grade 12 students
Nova Scotians are still encouraged to visit the 811 website if they have two or more of the following symptoms:

  • Fever (including chills, sweats)
  • Cough or worsening of a previous cough
  • Sore throat
  • Headache
  • Shortness of breath
  • Muscle aches
  • Sneezing
  • Nasal congestion/runny nose
  • Hoarse voice
  • Diarrhea
  • Unusual fatigue
  • Loss of sense of smell or taste
  • Red, purple or blueish lesions on the feet, toes or fingers without a clear cause
