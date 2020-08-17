Nova Scotia reports 1 new coronavirus case on Monday

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia health officials are reporting one new case of the coronavirus on Monday and four active cases in the province.

Province says the new case is related to one of the confirmed cases reported last week, which was travel-related.

To date, Nova Scotia has confirmed 1,075 cases of COVID-19.

There are now 1,007 resolved cases and there have been 64 deaths in the province resulting from COVID-19 complications.

Nova Scotians are still encouraged to visit the 811 website if they have two or more of the following symptoms:

Fever (including chills, sweats)

Cough or worsening of a previous cough

Sore throat

Headache

Shortness of breath

Muscle aches

Sneezing

Nasal congestion/runny nose

Hoarse voice

Diarrhea

Unusual fatigue

Loss of sense of smell or taste

Red, purple or blueish lesions on the feet, toes or fingers without a clear cause